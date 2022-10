(CNBC) Stock futures rose following a broad rally on the first trading day of October – a sharp turn from September, which brought the worst month since March 2020 for the the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Futures tied to the S&P 500 increased 0.54%. Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.75%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 128 points, or 0.43%.

