(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday night after the S&P 500 posted its best two-day gain in roughly two years. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 150 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.52% and 0.56%, respectively. During the regular session Tuesday, the Dow jumped about 825 points, or 2.8%. The S&P 500 gained nearly 3.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.3%.

