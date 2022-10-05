Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall following a sharp two-day rally on Wall Street

October 5, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday night after the S&P 500 posted its best two-day gain in roughly two years. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 150 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.52% and 0.56%, respectively. During the regular session Tuesday, the Dow jumped about 825 points, or 2.8%. The S&P 500 gained nearly 3.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.3%.

