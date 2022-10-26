Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Investment Advisers Charged with Defrauding Their Advisory Clients

October 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has obtained a final judgment against defendants Cetera Advisors, LLC and Cetera Advisor Networks, LLC, whom the SEC previously charged with defrauding their advisory clients by failing to disclose several sources of compensation.

According to the SEC’s amended complaint filed on October 11, 2019, in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, the Cetera defendants breached their fiduciary duty and defrauded retail advisory clients by, among other things, failing to properly disclose conflicts of interest related to the firms’ receipt of compensation in the form of 12b-1 fees, revenue sharing, administrative fees, and mark-ups.

The Cetera entities consented to entry of a final judgment permanently enjoining each of them from violations of Sections 206(2) and 206(4) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and Rule 206(4)-7 thereunder; ordering them to pay disgorgement on a joint and several basis of $5,614,509, plus prejudgment interest of $990,961; and ordering each of them to pay a $1,000,000 civil money penalty. The final judgment resolves all of the SEC’s claims asserted in the district court litigation.

This entry was posted in HedgeCo Networks Press Releases, HedgeCo News, HedgeCoVest News, Insider Trading. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Investment Advisers Charged with Defrauding Their Advisory Clients
  2. Stock futures fall after Alphabet reports earnings miss
  3. Alphabet misses on earnings as YouTube shrinks; company will cut headcount growth by half in Q4
  4. Microsoft drops 6% after revealing weak guidance on its earnings call
  5. SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator down to 2.35% in October

Search


Categories