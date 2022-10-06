Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ray Dalio’s top career tips: You won’t be successful ‘if you can’t tolerate being wrong’

October 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Billionaire Ray Dalio, 73, earlier this week stepped down from his role as one of three co-chief investment officers at Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest and most successful hedge funds.  He will remain with the company in a mentorship capacity, a role he’s cultivated publicly over the years as the author of several educational books on career and investing advice, including 2017?s bestseller “Principles: Life & Work.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. DE Shaw to charge fees of up to 40% for multi-strat funds
  2. Stock futures rise on Thursday after two-day market rally ends
  3. Florida hedge fund could reap around $200 million from big arbitrage bet on Twitter
  4. Banks financing Musk’s Twitter deal face hefty losses
  5. Hedge fund Elliott now largest single shareholder in Swedish Match

Search


Categories