(CNBC) Billionaire Ray Dalio, 73, earlier this week stepped down from his role as one of three co-chief investment officers at Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest and most successful hedge funds. He will remain with the company in a mentorship capacity, a role he’s cultivated publicly over the years as the author of several educational books on career and investing advice, including 2017?s bestseller “Principles: Life & Work.”

