Pro-Russian groups are raising funds in crypto to prop up military operations and evade U.S. sanctions

October 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Pro-Russian groups are raising funds in cryptocurrency to prop up paramilitary operations and evade U.S. sanctions as the war with Ukraine wages on, a research report published Monday revealed. As of Sept. 22, these fundraising groups had raised $400,000 in cryptocurrency since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, according to TRM Labs, a digital asset compliance and risk management company.

