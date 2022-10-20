(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures fell on Wednesday night after surging Treasury yields ended a two-day rally for the major averages. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 12 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures declined 0.26%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.49%. Tesla shares dropped 4.5% in extended trading after the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ expectations, though it beat on earnings.

