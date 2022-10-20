Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nasdaq 100 futures fall after major averages end two-day rally

October 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures fell on Wednesday night after surging Treasury yields ended a two-day rally for the major averages. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 12 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures declined 0.26%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.49%. Tesla shares dropped 4.5% in extended trading after the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ expectations, though it beat on earnings.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. IBM surpasses quarterly projections and lifts its full-year revenue forecast
  2. SPAC liquidations top $12 billion this year as sponsors grapple with tough market, new buyback tax
  3. Hedge fund average weighted returns at -3.1% in September
  4. Financial advisors boost use of alternative investment and private funds
  5. Activist Starboard calls for increase in Salesforce margins

Search


Categories