(CNBC) Elon Musk’s renewed efforts to buy Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump’s return to the platform that permanently banned him a year earlier. If Musk follows through on the deal — and if he stands by his prior plan to reverse Trump’s ban — the Republican ex-president could potentially resume tweeting in time to make an impact on the November midterm elections.
Here’s what Musk’s potential takeover of Twitter could mean for Trump
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.