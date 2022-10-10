Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Here’s what Musk’s potential takeover of Twitter could mean for Trump

October 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Elon Musk’s renewed efforts to buy Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump’s return to the platform that permanently banned him a year earlier. If Musk follows through on the deal — and if he stands by his prior plan to reverse Trump’s ban — the Republican ex-president could potentially resume tweeting in time to make an impact on the November midterm elections.

