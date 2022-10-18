(CNBC) Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is planning his third major corporate reorganization since assuming control of the bank in late 2018, according to people with knowledge of the plan. The bank’s four main divisions will be combined into three, with trading and investment banking forming Goldman’s largest and most important division from a revenue perspective.
Goldman CEO David Solomon’s latest remix breaks up the bank’s struggling consumer finance business
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.