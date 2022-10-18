Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman CEO David Solomon’s latest remix breaks up the bank’s struggling consumer finance business

October 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is planning his third major corporate reorganization since assuming control of the bank in late 2018, according to people with knowledge of the plan. The bank’s four main divisions will be combined into three, with trading and investment banking forming Goldman’s largest and most important division from a revenue perspective.

