(CNBC) In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold a tech CEO accountable to specific security standards, even if he moves to a new company. The agency announced Monday that its four commissioners had voted unanimously to issue a proposed order against alcohol delivery platform Drizly and its CEO James Cory Rellas for allegedly failing to implement adequate security measures, which eventually resulted in a data 2020 breach exposing personal information on about 2.5 million consumers.
