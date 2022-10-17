Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Reserve probing Bostic’s trading after blackout period transactions

October 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve is looking into trades that Raphael Bostic, the head of the central bank’s Atlanta district, made during restricted periods. In the wake of disclosures that there were multiple incidents over the past several years in which Bostic’s investment activity violated Fed restrictions and blackout periods, the central bank said its Office of Inspector General would be reviewing the matter further. There also were incidents were Bostic incorrectly reported his assets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell “has asked the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board to initiate an independent review of President Bostic’s financial disclosures,” a Fed spokesman said.

