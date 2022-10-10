Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures fall 170 points to start week with key inflation data, earnings ahead

(CNBC) Stock futures are lower Sunday night as the markets come out of a tumultuous week and traders look ahead to key reports coming in the next week that can offer insights into the health of the economy. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6% to 29,175 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.7% to 3,626.25 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.8% to 11,014.25 points.

