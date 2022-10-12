Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Biden says he doesn’t think there will be a recession, if so it will be ‘very slight’

October 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe there will be a recession in the near future and if there is, he expects it to be a “slight” economic dip. “Every six months they say this. Every six months, they look down the next six months and say what’s going to happen,” Biden said in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN that was aired Tuesday, referring to recent economic projections by major U.S. banks.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Fraud Guarantee Co-Founder for Engaging in Fraudulent Securities Offering
  2. Stock futures rise slightly ahead of key inflation data, Fed minutes
  3. Biden says he doesn’t think there will be a recession, if so it will be ‘very slight’
  4. New stock hedge fund secures billion-dollar Millennium backing
  5. Uber, Doordash plunge after Labor Department proposes change to gig worker classification

Search


Categories