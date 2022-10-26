(CNBC) Alphabet shares dropped about 7% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and said it would significantly decrease headcount growth. Revenue growth slowed to 6% from 41% a year earlier as the company contends with a continued downdraft in online ad spending. Other than one period early in the pandemic, it’s the weakest period for growth since 2013.

