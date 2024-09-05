Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after two straight down days for S&P 500, Nasdaq: Live updates

September 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were largely flat Wednesday evening as Wall Street looks to regain momentum after a rocky start to September. Key labor market data is also on deck this week. Futures for the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched up about 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked higher by 17 points, or less than 0.1%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC fines crypto hedge fund Galois Capital $250,000 over custody failures
  2. Six Credit Rating Agencies Hit with $49M in fines and charged with Significant Recordkeeping Failures
  3. Broker-Dealer Nationwide and Two Investment Advisers Charged with Violating Whistleblower Protection Rule
  4. Stock futures are little changed after two straight down days for S&P 500, Nasdaq: Live updates
  5. Nvidia says it didn’t receive antitrust subpoena from DOJ

Search


Categories