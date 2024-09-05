(CNBC) Stock futures were largely flat Wednesday evening as Wall Street looks to regain momentum after a rocky start to September. Key labor market data is also on deck this week. Futures for the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched up about 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked higher by 17 points, or less than 0.1%.

