(CNBC) Oracle’s revenue increased 8% from $12.45 billion a year ago, according to a statement. Net income rose to $2.93 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $2.42 billion, or 86 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. At its after-hours price of about $153, Oracle is on pace to reach a record on Tuesday. The stock’s highest close to date was $145.03 in July.

