Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia plunges almost 10%, dragging basket of chip stocks to worst day since March 2020

September 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia plunged 9.5% on Tuesday, wiping nearly $300 billion off the chipmaker’s market cap and pulling chip stocks down with it. Intel fell almost 8%, Marvell slid 8.2%, and Broadcom lost about 6%. AMD dropped 7.8%, and Qualcomm fell nearly 7%. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), an index that tracks semiconductor stocks, was down 7.5%, its worst day since March 2020.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures fall after worst S&P 500 day since early August rout: Live updates
  2. Nvidia plunges almost 10%, dragging basket of chip stocks to worst day since March 2020
  3. Morgan Stanley targets hedge funds in bid to reclaim stock trading top spot
  4. Elliott has power to call Southwest Airlines special meeting after reaching 10% stock threshold
  5. Klarna rival Zilch posts first profit and appoints ex-Aviva CEO to board ahead of IPO

Search


Categories