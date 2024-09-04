(CNBC) Nvidia plunged 9.5% on Tuesday, wiping nearly $300 billion off the chipmaker’s market cap and pulling chip stocks down with it. Intel fell almost 8%, Marvell slid 8.2%, and Broadcom lost about 6%. AMD dropped 7.8%, and Qualcomm fell nearly 7%. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), an index that tracks semiconductor stocks, was down 7.5%, its worst day since March 2020.

