(CNBC) British financial technology firm Zilch on Tuesday reported its first-ever month of profit, marking a key milestone for the company as it looks toward an eventual initial public offering. In a trading update, Zilch, which competes with the likes of Klarna and Block in the buy now, pay later space, said that it made an operating profit in July 2024, hitting profitability within four years of its founding date — faster than other major consumer fintechs.

To read this article: