Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Klarna rival Zilch posts first profit and appoints ex-Aviva CEO to board ahead of IPO

September 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) British financial technology firm Zilch on Tuesday reported its first-ever month of profit, marking a key milestone for the company as it looks toward an eventual initial public offering. In a trading update, Zilch, which competes with the likes of Klarna and Block in the buy now, pay later space, said that it made an operating profit in July 2024, hitting profitability within four years of its founding date — faster than other major consumer fintechs.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures fall after worst S&P 500 day since early August rout: Live updates
  2. Nvidia plunges almost 10%, dragging basket of chip stocks to worst day since March 2020
  3. Morgan Stanley targets hedge funds in bid to reclaim stock trading top spot
  4. Elliott has power to call Southwest Airlines special meeting after reaching 10% stock threshold
  5. Klarna rival Zilch posts first profit and appoints ex-Aviva CEO to board ahead of IPO

Search


Categories