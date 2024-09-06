Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan top economist says the Fed should cut rates by a half point this month

September 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve should cut interest rates by 50 basis points at its September meeting, according to JPMorgan’s Michael Feroli. “We think there’s a good case that they should get back to neutral as soon as possible,” the firm’s chief U.S. economist on Thursday, adding that the high point of the central bank’s neutral policy setting is around 4%, or 150 basis points below where it is currently. “We think there’s a good case for hurrying up in their pace of rate cuts.”

