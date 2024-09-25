Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX fraudster Caroline Ellison sentenced to 2 years in prison, ordered to forfeit $11 billion

September 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Caroline Ellison, the star witness in the prosecution of her former boyfriend, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was sentenced Tuesday in New York federal court to two years in prison and ordered to forfeit $11 billion for her role in the massive fraud and conspiracy that doomed the cryptocurrency exchange once valued at $32 billion. The prison term was significantly stiffer than the recommendation by the federal Probation Department.

