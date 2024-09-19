Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Binance CEO says crypto exchange saw 40% growth this year in institutional, corporate investors

September 19, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) “Allocation into crypto by institutions is just at the tip of the iceberg. It’s just beginning, because a lot of them are still doing their due diligence,” Teng said on the sidelines of the Token2049. He became CEO in November 2023. “So we on our own, we are seeing a huge uptick in terms of institutional and corporate investors. We have seen a 40% increase in onboarding.

