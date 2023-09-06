(CNBC) S&P 500 futures are near flat Tuesday night as Wall Street looked beyond the losing session that marked the start of the holiday-shortened trading week. Futures tied to the broad index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.1%. The moves follow a down session on Wall Street, which was the first of the holiday-shortened trading week.
