S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors come off losing session: Live updates

September 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures are near flat Tuesday night as Wall Street looked beyond the losing session that marked the start of the holiday-shortened trading week. Futures tied to the broad index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.1%. The moves follow a down session on Wall Street, which was the first of the holiday-shortened trading week.

