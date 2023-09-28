Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks to digital assistants, smart glasses and AI to help metaverse push

September 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meta has new artificial intelligence tools and celebrity-endorsed digital assistants that CEO Mark Zuckerberg hopes will help to jump-start the metaverse. Zuckerberg showed off the AI software as well as the company’s new Quest 3 virtual reality headset and latest Ray-Ban smart glasses on Wednesday at Meta’s Connect conference for VR developers at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

