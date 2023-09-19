Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Instacart prices IPO at $30 a share, valuing grocery-delivery company at about $10 billion

September 19, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Instacart, the grocery-delivery company that saw its business boom during the pandemic, priced its long-awaited IPO at $30 a share on Monday, and will become the first notable venture-backed tech company to hit the U.S. public market since December 2021. The offering came in at the top end of the expected range of $28 to $30 a share, and values Instacart at about $10 billion on a fully diluted basis.

