GM and Stellantis just laid off more than 2,000 additional workers because of the UAW’s strike

September 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) General Motors and Stellantis said they have laid off additional workers because of consequences related to the United Auto Workers strike. GM said in a statement Wednesday that it has halted production at its assembly plant in Fairfax, Kansas, because of a “shortage of critical stampings” that would have been supplied by its factory in Wentzville, Missouri, where workers went on strike last week. About 2,000 workers are affected.

