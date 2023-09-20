(CNBC) The mother of former cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried is being accused in a new lawsuit of acting as a key advisor to her son and his allies for political campaign contributions that later led to criminal charges against him and others. The complaint, filed on Monday by the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, accuses Barbara Fried of being a “point person” for her son Bankman-Fried’s “political contribution strategy.”

To read this article: