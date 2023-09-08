Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Former FTX exec Salame to forfeit $1.5 billion, pleads guilty to two criminal counts

September 8, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former FTX executive Ryan Salame pleaded guilty Thursday in New York federal court to campaign finance and money-transmitting crimes, and agreed to forfeit more than $1.5 billion. Salame, during his plea, admitted that from fall 2021 to November 2022 he steered tens of millions of dollars of political contributions to both Democrats and Republicans in his own name when in actuality the money came from Alameda Research, the hedge fund arm of the cryptocurrency exchange owner FTX.

