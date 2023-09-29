Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Delivering Alpha recap: Bill Ackman on bonds and the biggest market calls from the annual CNBC investor summit

(CNBC) It’s a key moment for investors with the Fed near the end of its hiking cycle but interest rates likely to remain higher for longer as the central bank continues its fight against inflation. Consumers are getting stretched, China’s economy is under stress, stocks have been shaky and bond yields are soaring. The outlook from top investors at Delivering Alpha reflected these risks from start to finish, with Wall Street pros, pension giants and hedge fund managers saying to expect more cracks in the economy and in the stock market.

