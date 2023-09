(Opalesque) New data from hedge fund administrator Citco shows that fund of hedge funds had a positive first half of 2023, with the average fund returning 2.87% to end of June. 82% of funds delivered positive returns in the first half of 2023 – versus just 35% in the first half of 2022 and 43% for the full year 2022, Citco says.

