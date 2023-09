(CNBC) China reported Thursday another monthly decline in imports and exports, albeit less steep than expected. Exports in U.S. dollar terms fell by 8.8% in August from a year ago. That’s better than the 9.2% drop forecast by a Reuters poll. Imports in U.S. dollar terms fell by 7.3% in August from a year ago, better than the 9% decline forecast by Reuters.

