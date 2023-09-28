Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

CEO of private credit giant Ares says his firm is benefitting from rising rates

September 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) With the S&P 500 on pace for its worst monthly performance since December of last year, investors are increasingly turning to alternative assets outside of equities and bonds to generate returns. According to a new report by Pitchbook, investors are likely to put more than $200 billion in commitments into private credit this year, for the fourth year in a row.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CEO of private credit giant Ares says his firm is benefitting from rising rates
  2. AssetMark To Pay $18m for Failing to Disclose Multiple Financial Conflicts
  3. Shares of Evergrande have been suspended amid reports its chairman is under surveillance
  4. Bruderman Asset Management and its Principal Charged for Failing to Disclose Misuse of Investment Funds
  5. Citadel’s Griffin to join consortium bidding for Telegraph Group

Search


Categories