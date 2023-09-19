(CNBC) The CEO of Square, a unit of fintech company Block will leave the company, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Alyssa Henry will leave on Oct. 2 after more than nine years with the company, the filing said. Block Inc’s shares were down 2.7% at $49.86 after the bell. Henry was previously vice president at Amazon Web Services and on the boards of Intel and software firm Unity Technologies.
