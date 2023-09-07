Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple buying Disney would be a storybook ending for Iger, but fairy tales aren’t real

September 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple almost never buys name-brand companies. Its largest takeover was 2014?s $3 billion deal for Beats Electronics. Apple is strict about its culture and its focus. While Microsoft has acquired its way to increased scale — buying Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, LinkedIn for $26 billion, Nuance Communications for $20 billion, and five other companies for more than $5 billion — M&A isn’t in Apple’s DNA.

