Wall Street’s fear gauge hits highest level since June

September 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A measure of fear in stocks just hit the highest level in three months amid mounting worries over rising rates, a possible currency calamity and a recession. The Cboe Volatility Index known as the VIX, jumped nearly 3 points to 32.88 on Monday, hitting its highest level since mid-June when the stock market last reached its bear bottom. The VIX, which tracks the 30-day implied volatility of the S&P 500, hasn’t closed above 30 since June 16. The index looks at prices of options on the S&P 500 to track the level of fear on Wall Street.

