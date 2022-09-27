Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump-linked SPAC changes address to UPS Store as investors pull more than $130 million

September 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public, has changed its listed address to a UPS Store in Miami. The change from a Miami office building to a UPS address came with DWAC’s regulatory filing on Friday disclosing that some investors pulled out tens of millions of dollars. The company said it had lost $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing from private investors in public equity, also known as PIPE, to fund Trump Media after the merger.

