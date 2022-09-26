Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tech stocks just had their worst two-week stretch since the start of the pandemic

September 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) What started off as a third-quarter rebound has turned into a flop for tech investors. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 5.1% this week after losing 5.5% the prior week. That marks the worst two-week stretch for the tech-heavy index since it plunged more than 20% in March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S. With the third quarter set to wrap up next week, the Nasdaq is poised to notch losses for a third straight quarter unless it can erase what’s now a 1.5% decline over the final five trading days of the period.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Morningview Financial Charged with Acting as Unregistered Securities Dealers
  2. Funds of hedge funds negative in H1, says Citco
  3. Stock futures fall as investors prepare for the S&P 500 to test its June low
  4. Tech stocks just had their worst two-week stretch since the start of the pandemic
  5. Atlanta Fed President Bostic expects job losses but says there’s a really good chance to get to 2% inflation without killing the economy

Search


Categories