Stock futures inch higher after major averages suffer worst day since June 2020

September 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures inched slightly higher on Wednesday morning after another hot inflation reading sent the major averages tumbling to their worst day since June 2020 and dampened investors’ expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Industrial Average last added 63 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures ticked 0.18% higher and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.15%.

