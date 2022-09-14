(CNBC) Stock futures inched slightly higher on Wednesday morning after another hot inflation reading sent the major averages tumbling to their worst day since June 2020 and dampened investors’ expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Industrial Average last added 63 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures ticked 0.18% higher and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.15%.

To read this article: