Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall as Wall Street heads for losing week, weighs FedEx warning

September 16, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday night as Wall Street headed toward a losing week, and traders absorbed an ugly earnings warning from FedEx. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped by 142 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.56% and 0.64%, respectively. Shares of FedEx plunged 15% in extended trading after the shipments company withdrew its full-year guidance, and said it will implement cost-cutting initiatives to contend with soft global shipment volumes as “macroeconomic trends significantly worsened.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. $20 billion Figma deal is a historic coup for startup investors in an otherwise miserable year
  2. Ethereum ‘Merge’ sparks hedge fund betting frenzy
  3. FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
  4. Stock futures fall as Wall Street heads for losing week, weighs FedEx warning
  5. SEC's proposed clearing reforms to impact hedge funds

Search


Categories