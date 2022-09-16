(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday night as Wall Street headed toward a losing week, and traders absorbed an ugly earnings warning from FedEx. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped by 142 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.56% and 0.64%, respectively. Shares of FedEx plunged 15% in extended trading after the shipments company withdrew its full-year guidance, and said it will implement cost-cutting initiatives to contend with soft global shipment volumes as “macroeconomic trends significantly worsened.”

