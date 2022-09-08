(CNBC) Stock futures were flat early morning Thursday as Wall Street looked to build on its best day in nearly a month. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10 points, or less than 0.1%. Futures for the S&P 500 added about 0.1%, while those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.14% The stock market is coming off a solid rebound during Wednesday’s regular trading hours. The Dow gained about 436 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 added 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite popped 2.1%.

To read this article: