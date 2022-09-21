Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed expected to hike rates by three-quarters of a point again, but its forecast may matter most

September 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) It’s not what the Federal Reserve does, but what it says it could do in the future that will be most crucial when the central bank ends its two-day meeting Wednesday. The Fed is expected to fire off another three-quarter point rate hike — its third in a row. It will also release quarterly forecasts for inflation, the economy, and the future path of interest rates Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

