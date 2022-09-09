Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell vows to raise rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’

September 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in an appearance Thursday emphasized the importance of getting inflation down now before the public gets too used to higher prices and comes to expect them as the norm. In his latest comments underlining his commitment to the inflation fight, Powell said expectations play an important role and were a critical reason why inflation was so persistent in the 1970s and ’80s.

