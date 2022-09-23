Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Australia stocks slide 2%; Asian markets drop as investors weigh Fed hike

September 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Asia-Pacific shares fell on Friday as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.28% on its return to trade after a holiday on Thursday. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 1.82% and the Kosdaq declined 2.49%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.85%. Mainland China stocks were also lower, with the Shanghai Composite shedding 1.08% and the Shenzhen Component losing 1.769%.

