Warren Buffett did something curious with his Apple stock holding

August 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A coincidence or master plan? Warren Buffett now owns the exact same number of shares of Apple as he does Coca-Cola after slashing the tech holding by half. Many Buffett followers made the curious observation after a regulatory “13-F” filing Wednesday night revealed Berkshire Hathaway’s equity holdings at the end of the second quarter. It showed an identical 400 million share count in Apple and Coca-Cola, Buffett’s oldest and longest stock position.

