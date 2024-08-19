Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise slightly after S&P 500 notches best week of the year:

August 19, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading Sunday after the S&P 500 registered its best week of 2024. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 30 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures edged up 0.2% Stocks are coming off a winning week amid a volatile stretch for equities. The broad index rallied 3.9% for its best week since 2023. 

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Russell Todd Burkhalter and His Atlanta-Firm Charged With $300 Million Ponzi Scheme
  2. Stock futures rise slightly after S&P 500 notches best week of the year:
  3. How scammers convince Americans to drain their savings into crypto fraud schemes
  4. British fintech Revolut valued at $45 billion in secondary share sale
  5. Elliott ramps up Southwest Airlines pressure

Search


Categories