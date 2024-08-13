Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as investors await key inflation data: Live updates

August 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night as investors await this week’s key inflation data. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 19 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.02% and 0.01%, respectively. The regular session was a choppy one for the major averages, which struggled to build on the comeback rally at the end of last week.

