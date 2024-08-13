(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night as investors await this week’s key inflation data. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 19 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.02% and 0.01%, respectively. The regular session was a choppy one for the major averages, which struggled to build on the comeback rally at the end of last week.
Stock futures are little changed as investors await key inflation data: Live updates
