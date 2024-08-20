Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts longest win streak since November: Live updates

August 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat Monday night after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched their longest winning streaks of 2024.  Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 15 points, or 0.04%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 flickered near the flatline, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.02%. In after-hours trading, cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks added 2% after posting top and bottom line beats for the fiscal fourth quarter. Guidance for adjusted earnings in the current quarter came in ahead of estimates.

