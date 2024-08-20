(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat Monday night after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched their longest winning streaks of 2024. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 15 points, or 0.04%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 flickered near the flatline, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.02%. In after-hours trading, cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks added 2% after posting top and bottom line beats for the fiscal fourth quarter. Guidance for adjusted earnings in the current quarter came in ahead of estimates.
Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts longest win streak since November: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.