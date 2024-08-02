Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Intel to cut 15% of workforce, reports quarterly guidance miss

August 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

CNBC) Intel shares slid as much as 20% in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker said it would lay off over 15% of its employees as part of a $10 billion cost-reduction plan and reported lighter results than analysts had envisioned. The company also said that it will not pay its dividend in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 and that it will lower full-year capital expenditures by over 20%.

