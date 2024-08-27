Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds and institutional investors warm up to Bitcoin ETFs

August 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Bitcoin ETFs are increasingly being held by hedge funds, mutual funds, and other institutional investors, easing concerns that the cryptocurrency asset would remain a fringe investment, said a survey. The number of institutional investors holding bitcoin ETFs rose 14% in the second quarter, to 1,110 from 965. The exchange-traded funds reached more big firms despite a 12% drop in bitcoin’s price during the second quarter of 2024.

