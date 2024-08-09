Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cryptocurrencies resume their rebound, bitcoin tops $60,000

August 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cryptocurrencies resumed their rebound from their big sell-off earlier in the week, with bitcoin topping $60,000 late Thursday. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 11% at $61,232.36, according to Coin Metrics, rising above the $55,000 floor that has supported it for much of this year. Ether advanced 12% to $2,644.90, after leading declines in cryptocurrencies and related stocks Wednesday.

