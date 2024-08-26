(CNBC) As the 2024 U.S. elections reach their home stretch, crypto companies are opening their wallets to try and influence the results. Nearly half of all the corporate money flowing into the election has come from the crypto industry, according to a report this week from the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen. The sum, approximately $119 million, was raised from a mix of contributors, with Coinbase and Ripple accounting for more than 80% of the donations.

