Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto industry accounts for almost half of corporate donations in 2024 election

August 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As the 2024 U.S. elections reach their home stretch, crypto companies are opening their wallets to try and influence the results. Nearly half of all the corporate money flowing into the election has come from the crypto industry, according to a report this week from the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen. The sum, approximately $119 million, was raised from a mix of contributors, with Coinbase and Ripple accounting for more than 80% of the donations.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after Fed signals rate cuts are imminent:
  2. Crypto industry accounts for almost half of corporate donations in 2024 election
  3. Hedge funds accelerate stock sales despite market rebound
  4. Hedge funds begin to unwind Magnificent Seven tech stock positions
  5. Family offices up hedge fund investments

Search


Categories