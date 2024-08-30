Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Asset managers prioritize AI adoption

August 30, 2024 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) As asset managers increasingly leverage data analytics to better understand advisor preferences and opportunities, artificial intelligence (AI) continues to gain momentum as a tool to enhance segmentation and coverage strategy. According to The Cerulli Report-U.S. Intermediary Distribution 2024, more than half (54%) of asset managers currently use or plan to use AI within the next 12 months as part of their advisor segmentation strategy.

